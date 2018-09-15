Soybean Group Endorses Gov. Nixon

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon has won the endorsement of the political action committee for the Missouri Soybean Association.

Soybean association CEO Dale Ludwig said Wednesday's endorsement marks the first time the group has backed a Democrat for governor, although the group has previously endorsed Democrats for other offices.

Four years ago, the soybean group supported Nixon's Republican opponent, Congressman Kenny Hulshof.

Ludwig said Nixon has worked with soybean farmers and the entire agricultural community to help them increase sales around the world.

Nixon is running for a second four-year term.