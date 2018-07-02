Space Debate in Moberly

The Randolph County Commission wants to move the prosecutor, public administrator and chief juvenile officer into the courthouse to save money. But, the three said there's not enough room and too much mold.

So, the commissioners had an inspection and plan to fix any problems. But, Prosecuting Attorney Mike Fusselman doesn't buy it.

"So I kind of got the impression that it wasn't really being worked up with the interest of the people they're trying to put in the building," he said.

"Our county is in severe financial straits," countered Associate Commissioner Doug Galaske. "We do have that building that is sitting basically vacant. We're paying rent money for them to be located elsewhere. It's usable space."

The commission cannot force the three officials to move, but it can withhold their rent money.