Space heater possible cause of Lemp Brewery fire

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A space heater is being looked as a possible cause of the fire that damaged the old Lemp Brewery building in St. Louis.

The fire was reported just after midnight Wednesday in the three-story brick building. No one was hurt but authorities discovered that a vagrant had been living in a storage area of the building.

Firefighters found space heaters and electrical cords in the storage area.

The fire was largely contained to two rooms on the first level.