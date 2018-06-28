Space Tile Goes To University of Central Missouri

WARRENSBURG (AP) - The University of Central Missouri has acquired a memento from the space shuttle program. NASA has donated a spare replacement heat shield tile to the Warrensburg school. The tiles help protect the shuttle during the extreme temperatures it encounters when entering Earth's atmosphere.

The chairman of the school's Department of Aviation, Bill Rankin, says NASA is making a limited number of the tiles available to colleges and universities.

The tile measures about 4-by-5 inches. It's made of molten sand and has a silicon coating.