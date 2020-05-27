Sparta police chief on leave after dog shot

4 years 6 months 14 hours ago Thursday, November 26 2015 Nov 26, 2015 Thursday, November 26, 2015 6:56:15 AM CST November 26, 2015 in News
By: The Associated Press

SPARTA (AP) - A southwest Missouri police chief has been placed on leave after killing a pit bull.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Sparta Police Chief Andrew Spencer was placed on leave Tuesday.

A police report says a resident told Spencer earlier this month that the dog was roaming the streets, and he feared the animal would hurt children. Pit bulls are prohibited in Sparta.

The report says Spencer caught the dog, but was unable to find a shelter that would take the animal. While attempting to find a veterinarian to euthanize the dog, Spencer was dispatched to a rollover crash. The report says Spencer responded after killing the dog at the department's shooting range.

City attorney Harry Styron says loose dogs are supposed to be held for five days.

More News

Grid
List

Weather better for historic SpaceX launch of NASA astronauts
Weather better for historic SpaceX launch of NASA astronauts
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — With the weather looking up, SpaceX and NASA officials vowed Tuesday to keep crew safety... More >>
41 minutes ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 12:02:13 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Plan presented to prevent layoffs at Lincoln University
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Plan presented to prevent layoffs at Lincoln University
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. You can find... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 6:57:00 AM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

June may start with a heat wave for the central U.S.
June may start with a heat wave for the central U.S.
COLUMBIA – The messy weather pattern we’ve been in is about to head east and we’ll be left with cooler... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, May 26 2020 May 26, 2020 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 9:57:00 PM CDT May 26, 2020 in Weather

Backwater Jacks owner speaks out after busy weekend
Backwater Jacks owner speaks out after busy weekend
LAKE OF THE OZARKS —After videos of a crowded Lake of the Ozarks bar went viral over Memorial Day weekend,... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, May 26 2020 May 26, 2020 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 9:45:58 PM CDT May 26, 2020 in News

EmVP: Bleu Events helps feed hundreds of kids during pandemic
EmVP: Bleu Events helps feed hundreds of kids during pandemic
COLUMBIA - With schools closed and after school programs cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the community has gotten creative... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, May 26 2020 May 26, 2020 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 9:37:00 PM CDT May 26, 2020 in News

18-year-old arrested after armed standoff
18-year-old arrested after armed standoff
CALLAWAY COUNTY — Deputies from the Callaway County Sheriff's Office arrested an 18-year-old from Tebbetts on Monday. Just after... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, May 26 2020 May 26, 2020 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 9:03:11 PM CDT May 26, 2020 in News

Drive-through celebrations for Jefferson City elementary and middle school students
Drive-through celebrations for Jefferson City elementary and middle school students
JEFFERSON CITY — Some elementary and middle schools in Jefferson City will be holding drive-through celebrations for students. ... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, May 26 2020 May 26, 2020 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 8:49:00 PM CDT May 26, 2020 in News

Man charged with first-degree murder of Mengqi Ji pleads not guilty
Man charged with first-degree murder of Mengqi Ji pleads not guilty
COLUMBIA —A formal plea of not guilty in the murder of Mengqi Ji was filed on behalf of Joseph... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, May 26 2020 May 26, 2020 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 8:22:00 PM CDT May 26, 2020 in News

Parson moves Medicaid expansion vote to August election
Parson moves Medicaid expansion vote to August election
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday that Missouri voters will see the constitutional amendment to expand Medicaid eligibility... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, May 26 2020 May 26, 2020 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 8:03:00 PM CDT May 26, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, May 26 2020 May 26, 2020 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 8:00:00 PM CDT May 26, 2020 in News

Kansans who went to Lake of Ozarks urged to quarantine
Kansans who went to Lake of Ozarks urged to quarantine
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The top health official in Kansas on Tuesday urged Kansans who joined large gatherings at Missouri's... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, May 26 2020 May 26, 2020 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 6:49:56 PM CDT May 26, 2020 in News

New Missouri COVID-19 reopening phase outlined
New Missouri COVID-19 reopening phase outlined
MISSOURI - Missouri is moving into a new phase of COVID-19 reopening that will implement a new set of guidelines... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, May 26 2020 May 26, 2020 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 5:44:00 PM CDT May 26, 2020 in News

LIVESTREAM: Governor Parson daily COVID-19 briefing
LIVESTREAM: Governor Parson daily COVID-19 briefing
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson will deliver his daily COVID-19 briefing live from the State Capitol in Jefferson City... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, May 26 2020 May 26, 2020 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 2:01:00 PM CDT May 26, 2020 in News

Appeals court sides with city of Columbia in fired police officer dispute
Appeals court sides with city of Columbia in fired police officer dispute
KANSAS CITY - The Missouri Western District Court of Appeals upheld a ruling Tuesday that the city of Columbia acted... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 26 2020 May 26, 2020 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 12:14:00 PM CDT May 26, 2020 in News

One dead after crash on Missouri state highway 5 Monday night
One dead after crash on Missouri state highway 5 Monday night
HOWARD COUNTY - A 30-year-old Armstrong, Mo. man is dead after a two person crash on Missouri State Highway 5... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 26 2020 May 26, 2020 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 8:38:00 AM CDT May 26, 2020 in Top Stories

Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend in four years with 8 killed and 24 injured in shootings
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend in four years with 8 killed and 24 injured in shootings
(CNN) - Despite dips in recent years in gun violence and the sanctioned stay-at-home orders, Chicago saw its deadliest Memorial... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 26 2020 May 26, 2020 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 5:54:36 AM CDT May 26, 2020 in News

Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Camden County reports additional case
Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Camden County reports additional case
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. You can find... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 26 2020 May 26, 2020 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 5:29:00 AM CDT May 26, 2020 in News

Weather service confirms tornado touchdown in Chariton County
Weather service confirms tornado touchdown in Chariton County
CHARITON COUNTY —A tornado briefly touched down in Chariton County just after 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service... More >>
1 day ago Monday, May 25 2020 May 25, 2020 Monday, May 25, 2020 9:50:00 PM CDT May 25, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
1pm 74°
2pm 75°
3pm 76°
4pm 77°