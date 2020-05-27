Sparta police chief on leave after dog shot

SPARTA (AP) - A southwest Missouri police chief has been placed on leave after killing a pit bull.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Sparta Police Chief Andrew Spencer was placed on leave Tuesday.

A police report says a resident told Spencer earlier this month that the dog was roaming the streets, and he feared the animal would hurt children. Pit bulls are prohibited in Sparta.

The report says Spencer caught the dog, but was unable to find a shelter that would take the animal. While attempting to find a veterinarian to euthanize the dog, Spencer was dispatched to a rollover crash. The report says Spencer responded after killing the dog at the department's shooting range.

City attorney Harry Styron says loose dogs are supposed to be held for five days.