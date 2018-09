Spaulding Signs with CMU Women's Golf

FAYETTE, MO -- Ashley Spaulding has signed to play women's golf at Central Methodist for the 2012-13 season, head coach Jim Ray Kluck announced.

Spaulding currently attends St. Joseph's in South Bend, Indiana. She was a 2010 All-Northern Indiana Conference second team selection.

A four-year letterman, Spaulding was the 2011 South Bend District Golf Association Scholarship Recipient. In 2009, she won the South Bend City High School Individual Championship.