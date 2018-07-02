Spay Neuter Project pleas for donations to keep doors open

COLUMBIA - The Spay Neuter Project (SNP) has brought low cost spay and neuter services to Columbia since April 2015.

Now, the clinic is struggling to cover salaries, supplies, rent and utilities and is asking the community for $25,000 by July 15 to stay in business.

Liz Burks, President of No Kill Columbia, said closing the Spay Neuter Project would be heartbreaking.

"If we're not here, there's a lot of people that are not going to be able to have their pets altered or vaccinated," Burks said.

Burks said spaying and neutering reduces the mid-Missouri homeless pet population.

"It makes a big difference in reducing the number of unwanted dogs and cats, ultimately saving lives for those who do need a home," Burks said.

According to SNP, billions of dollars are spent each year to pick up, house and eventually kill homeless animals. The clinic combats euthanasia of animals by providing targeted, high quality, low cost spay and neuter options.

"The most deadly disease for animals is euthanasia. That's more deadly than any cancer, disease or old age. There's more healthy animals getting put to sleep due to lack of homes," Peggy White, a veterinary surgeon, said.

White moved specifically to Columbia to provide spay and neuter service for the Columbia community and wants to see the clinic succeed.

"It's just really sad. Anytime you work for a non-profit you're kinda going on day-to-day, but we are providing a very important service. We have a lot of people that are thankful we are here," White said.

SNP has performed almost 3,200 surgeries since it opened in April 2015. Community members local businesses, and private donors funded the clinic initially.

To donate online, go to www.spayneuterprojectmo.org or call (573) 397-6443.