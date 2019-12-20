Speakers Come to Missouri for NRA Gathering

7 years 8 months 6 days ago Friday, April 13 2012 Apr 13, 2012 Friday, April 13, 2012 1:39:31 PM CDT April 13, 2012 in News
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE (AP) - Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal has traveled to Missouri to speak to the National Rifle Association.

Jindal's office said the Republican governor went to St. Louis on Friday to talk at the NRA's "Celebration of American Values Forum."

The speech comes as the NRA is pushing a proposal at the Louisiana Legislature to rewrite the state's constitutional protections for gun and weapon owners so that it would be harder to restrict the use of firearms.

The bill has received Senate approval and awaits debate in a House committee.

