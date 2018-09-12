Speakers Educate Community Members on Health Equity

COLUMBIA - Speakers and panelists from across the state spoke to community members on how to improve health care and health related issues for Missourians at a conference held Friday.

The Missouri Health Equity Collaborative and the MU Center for Health Policy sponsored the Healthy Lives - Healthy Communities conference at Hampton Inn from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Panelists spoke about issues concerning the health care system, mental health, oral health and providing health care coverage for all Missourians.

MU Center for Health Policy Director Dr. Karen Edison said she hopes the conference will help people achieve fairness within the health care system.

"The conference is a state-wide focus," Edison said. "We're working to see how we can improve health and health care for all of our citizens, particularly the most vulnerable."

Here's more information on the panelists and the issues being addressed.