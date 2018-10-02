Special board to continue oversight of St. Louis schools

JEFFERSON CITY. (AP) — St. Louis Public Schools will remain under the leadership of an appointed board for at least three more years.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/1KUClvp) reported that the Missouri Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday to continue to have the Special Administrative Board control the St. Louis district, as it has since 2007.

The state board asked the Missouri Department of Education to develop a transition plan, which will include criteria that must be met for St. Louis schools to return to leadership under an elected local school board.

The state board also extended for three years the state-appointed board overseeing the Riverview Gardens district in suburban St. Louis.

St. Louis Public Schools lost accreditation 2007 due to low graduation rates, poor test scores and other factors.