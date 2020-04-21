Special education families facing new challenges

COLUMBIA — Parents with special needs children are facing their own set of struggles during this challenging time.

Michelle Ribaudo, president of the Special Education Parent Teacher Association (SEPTA), told KOMU that this hits close to home.

"It is a tough spot," Ribaudo said. "But Columbia Public Schools is doing a great job of saying 'Relax, don't put too much pressure on yourselves.'"

CPS, along with other mid-Missouri school districts, is providing families the assistance they need with special services, like therapy.

Two of Ribaudo's three kids have special needs, which inspired her to get involved with SEPTA. One of her kids uses an IEP, an individualized education program, to help him get what he needs from his school.

“It’s a tough spot, just like the IEPs are individualized, I think each child is going to have varying degrees to maybe stumbling upon something that either works well or regression," Ribaudo said.

She said some of her friends are also struggling to keep up with their own children's special needs.

"Our kids get services like speech therapy, occupational therapy, and so that is a lifeline for a lot of families," Ribaudo said. "You don't have the access to that, a lot of the stuff you have to be there. Two of my three kids are thriving! It takes away the social aspect because social stuff is difficult for them."

Columbia Public Schools spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said that CPS is doing everything they can to come up with individualized learning plans for higher need students.

"Our special services team is doing an amazing job of reaching out to families, addressing needs and providing avenues for students to continue to learn in this unique situation," Baumstark said.