Special Elections Scheduled

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gov. Matt Blunt has set a Feb. 5 election to fill three vacancies in the state House. Elections will be held to replace Republican Carl Bearden, of St. Charles; Democrat Fred Kratky, of St. Louis; and Republican Nathan Cooper, of Cape Girardeau. All three recently resigned. Bearden was the No. 2 ranking House leader when he left for a job at a new lobbying, fundraising and public relations firm. Kratky stepped down after becoming the chief executive officer at the St. Louis Association of Realtors. Cooper resigned after pleading guilty in federal court to participating in an immigration fraud scheme. Local political party committees will choose the candidates for the elections.