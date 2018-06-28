Special Olympics Celebrates 30th Year of Greek Week Involvement

COLUMBIA - This year marks the 30th Anniversary of the Special Olympics teaming up with Greek Week at Mizzou. Members of the Greek Community came together to volunteer at the spring games central area track meet.

Greek volunteers run the entire victory village which consists of different games where athletes can win prizes and interact with each other. Other volunteers work as buddies by taking the athletes to each event and cheering them on as they compete.

This year's games attracted 12 agencies of athletes to compete in various track events.

The Special Olympics Central Area Administrative Assistant Megan Wallace has a special bond with the Olympic games.

"My brother has been an athlete since before he was eight," Wallace said. "I volunteered, and I have been to many events with him to cheer him on."

Both of Wallace's parents also serve as coaches for the games.

"It's been in my family for as long as I can remember," Wallace said. "I have interned here, and now I work here. It's just a perfect fit."