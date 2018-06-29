Special Olympics Polar Bear Plunge

COLUMBIA - The Special Olympics Polar Bear Plunge Fundraiser is being held at Stephens Lake Park this Saturday, February 16, 2013 from 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. Registration begins at 9:00 A.M.and there is a 5K run that starts at 10:00 A.M.

The Fundraiser supports local Special Olympics athletes by walking, running or crawling into the frigid winter waters. Proceeds benefit Special Olympics Missouri's year-round program of sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

The plunge registration is prior to the plunge at 2:00 P.M. Those interested in the fundraiser can register now or on the day of the event. Registration is available online at www.somo.org/plunge.

Last year, the Columbia Police Department raised $76,000 for Special Olympics, primarily by hosting the Polar Bear Plunge. The Columbia Police Department encourages the community to assist them in breaking that record from last year by attending this year's Polar Bear Plunge.