Special Olympics Running Short On Volunteers

COLUMBIA (AP) - Special Olympics officials in Missouri say they still need more than 300 volunteers for three days of games in Columbia.

The organization's annual State Summer Games will take place from May 30 through June 1. More than 2,500 athletes and coaches from throughout Missouri are expected for competitions in track and field, water sports, powerlifting, basketball, bowling and volleyball.

The Special Olympics are a year-round program for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.