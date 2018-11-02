Special Olympics State Games needs volunteers

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Special Olympics Missouri State Games needs at least 45 volunteers for its events Friday.

The games are set to bring more than 900 athletes and Special Olympics organizers said they would like help for the bocce and tennis events.

The two events short on volunteers will take place 9 a.m. Friday with bocce at the 63 sports complex and tennis at Washington Park. Volunteers are needed for score keeping, court assisting, and to handing out awards to the athletes.

Jefferson City High School students volunteered Wednesday morning to help set up the Bocce fields. They say volunteering is something everyone should do.

Special Olympics said even if you can't volunteer it still wants you to come out and attend the events.

"We're on a mission to put ‘fans in the stands' to cheer for our athletes. Even if you can only stay an hour or two, the athletes will greatly appreciate your support from the stands or the sidelines working alongside them," Schatsiek said.

Venues and times for other events:

Bocce - 63 Sports Complex

Friday, Oct. 3 -- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Golf - Railwood Golf Course

Friday, Oct. 3 -- 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Golf (individual skills) - Turkey Creek Golf Center

Friday, Oct. 3 -- 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Tennis - Washington Park

Friday, Oct. 3 -- 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Softball - Binder Park and 63 Sports Complex

Saturday, Oct. 4 -- 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 5 -- 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m.

Softball (individual skills) - Binder Park

Saturday, Oct. 4 -- 9 a.m.-noon

Flag Football - Jefferson City High School

Saturday, Oct. 4 -- 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

If you would like to get involved with the 2014 State Outdoor Games this weekend you can sign up here.