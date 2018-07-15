Special prosecuting attorney appointed for Mark Adair case

COLUMBIA - A special prosecuting attorney from Cooper County was appointed Friday in the fatal Hitt Street Parking Garage shooting from April.

Boone County Judge Christine Carpenter appointed Doug Abele as the special prosecuting attorney.

On April 15, law enforcement shot and killed Mark Adair in the Hitt Street garage. A Columbia Police officer and a University of Missouri police officer discharged their firearms during the incident.

Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Knight requested the new attorney. The CPD officer involved in the case has also been involved in over 970 cases with Knight's office. The MUPD officer has been involved in more than 10 cases prosecuted through Knight's office.