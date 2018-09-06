Special Prosecutor Appointed in Ryan Ferguson Case
COLUMBIA - A special prosecutor will be appointed in the Ryan Ferguson case, according to a press release sent by Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight.
Knight said in the release that he filed a motion Friday requesting a special prosecutor in the Ryan Ferguson case. That motion has been granted.
The copy of the motion and the order appointing the special prosecutor showed that Susan Boresi was selected and accepted the job after consideration.
