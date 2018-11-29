Special Prosecutor Named in Woodworth Retrial

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Liberty lawyer and retired Clay County judge has been named as special prosecutor of a Chillicothe man facing a third murder trial in his neighbor's shooting death.

A Platte County judge on Tuesday appointed Don Norris to the case of Mark Woodworth, whose two previous convictions in neighbor Cathy Robertson's shooting death have been overturned on appeal. Norris replaces Livingston County Prosecutor Adam Warren, who asked to be removed after Robertson family members told him they were concerned about his ability to be impartial.

Platte County Circuit Judge Owens Lee Hull Jr. earlier barred the Missouri attorney general's office from trying the case for a third time due to previous prosecutorial missteps.

Norris also spent nearly six years as an elected county prosecutor. He's now in private practice.