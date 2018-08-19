Special Prosecutor Takes Stalking Case

That's because Boone County Circuit Court Judge Gene Hamilton appointed Howard County Prosecuting Attorney Mason Gebhart as special prosecutor on Tuesday.

Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Crane says he would have a conflict of interest handling this case because Smith could be a witness in 22 other cases.

Gebhardt is waiting for Crane's written reports, but Gebhardt says he'll possibly file stalking charges later this week.

Police Chief Randy Boehm says it's not unusual for an outside prosecutor to handle a case.

"Sometimes, when it's a law enforcement officer involved, since the prosecutor may have cases pending involving this officer as a witness, they think it best to have an outside prosecutor appointed," Boehm explained.

The Columbia Police Department fired Smith last Friday because of allegations he stalked his former girlfriend.