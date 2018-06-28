Special prosecutor to be appointed in Addison's crash case

BOONE COUNTY - Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Knight said Tuesday he has filed a motion to appoint a special prosecutor in the case of the Moniteau County official who crashed into Addison's Saturday night.

Knight said he and Moniteau County Prosecuting Attorney Shayne Healea both serve on the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys.

Officials said Healea allegedly crashed into one of the restaurant's glass block windows Saturday night. Police said he left the scene and parked his car in front of the Tiger Hotel. Officers said they found him in an alley near the crash and arrested him.

Four customers inside Addison's at the time of the crash were injured.

Healea is being charged with four counts of second-degree assault and leaving the scene of an accident.