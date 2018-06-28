Special Report: Muslims Find Welcoming Home in Mid-Missouri

7 years 7 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, November 10 2010 Nov 10, 2010 Wednesday, November 10, 2010 9:06:27 AM CST November 10, 2010 in News

COLUMBIA - Being different can sometimes be hard. Ask Rafa Nizam and he’ll tell you, "I feel having different skin color does sometimes make you feel alienated from everyone else." Nizam, a freshman at the University of Missouri, grew up in Columbia as part of the city's ever-growing Muslim population. For him, growing up both Muslim and American has, at times, been somewhat difficult. "It's an everyday struggle. It’s an everyday task to reconcile the two," Nizam said.

But ask him about his experience growing up in Columbia, and you’ll hear only good things.

“It’s been nice. It’s been pretty calm. It’s a very laid back lifestyle--nothing too hectic.”

Chances are, if you ask Muslims in this community about their experiences living here, you’ll probably hear an overwhelming number of positive responses. That’s because, despite all the anti-Islamic sentiment brewing around the country, they say Columbia has remained an island of peace.

Dr. Rezwan Islam, a member of the Islamic Center of Central Missouri, believes it has something to do with the character of people in the city.

“Most of Columbia is very educated. There are a lot of universities here, a lot of professionals here, and they understand in terms of judging you by who you are,” Islam said.

Rafa Nizam’s father is the former president of the ICCM. Dr. Rashed Nizam, thinks the center's history within the community is a big reason why things have remained calm all these years.

“The building was completed in 1983, but effort went even before” Rashed Nizam said.

“There were only five families from different parts of the world. They came here as some undergrad, some master's, and some Ph.D. students. And two of the Ph.D. students took the initiative of leadership, because as Muslims, we are obligated to pray in a mosque,” Nizam said.

The students' first prayer meetings started in what is now known as Tiger Hotel. But when the number of members grew too large for the venue, the group attempted to relocate to the university.

“So initially they tried to rent a place in the university, but could not use this university because state and religion I think, doesn’t go together," Nizam said.

So with a little help in the form of donations, the group bought land in a then underdeveloped downtown area, and went to work.

“They were able to buy this land, and eventually they filled the land,” Rashed Nizam explained. “This was actually very filthy and nobody used to come here to this part of this town.”

Finally in 1983, the Islamic Center of Central Missouri was complete, making it the first and only mosque in Columbia. According to Rashed Nizam, it was one of the earliest in the country.

But a lot has happened from the time when the mosque first opened its doors. In 2004, the center got some unwanted attention when the FBI targeted some members of the mosque as part of a terrorism-funding scheme based at the Islamic American Relief Agency office in Columbia.  

“The FBI suspected that IARA in Columbia was giving funds to terrorist organizations”, said Rafa Nizam. “Maybe something ended up in the wrong place, or maybe they were falsely accused, I don’t know what the case is, but they were shut down because of this.”

Despite this, the mosque has continued to take an active role in the community and members said, promote good judgment.

“We are very active in several community programs,” Rashed Nizam said. “That’s where we got started.”

The center interacts with the community in a number of different ways, from open houses that explain more about Islam and the culture, to community-based activities like the crop walk or volunteering at the soup kitchen.

And with Columbia’s Muslim population continuing to grow, Rafa Nizam believes it is important for everyone to work together to understand one another’s differences.

“Even though people may not know they are working with, or studying with a Muslim, there’s a high chance that there is someone there,” says Nizam.

More News

Grid
List

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capitol Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:03:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 97°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
6pm 94°
7pm 93°
8pm 90°
9pm 87°