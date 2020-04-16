Special Report: Taxes

Friday, February 09 2018
A new tax plan for America: What does it mean for you and your family? KOMU 8’s Jim Riek sits down with a Mid-Missouri tax preparer to go through the tax changes to find out who will benefit … and who will not. Monday, February 12, on KOMU 8 News after the Olympics.

Columbia offering "forgivable" loans for struggling small businesses
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is offering forgivable loans to small businesses struggling due to COVID-19. The city's... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 9:27:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

Anonymous man hands out money at Moberly Aldi's
MOBERLY - An anonymous man handed out money through out Moberly on Wednesday afternoon. Karma Smith, who is on... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 9:04:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

Silver Dollar City lays off staff amid coronavirus outbreak
BRANSON — Silver Dollar City has announced it is preparing to lay off 257 workers amid the coronavirus outbreak. ... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 8:27:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

To-go alcohol sales now legal in Missouri
COLUMBIA — The Missouri Alcohol and Tobacco Control lifted the restriction on selling to-go alcoholic drinks Tuesday night. But... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 6:33:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

COVID-19 Town Hall: Weddings and events during the pandemic
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with a Columbia event planner about the challenges to holding events and weddings during the... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 6:32:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

Burgers' Smokehouse closes California plant due to positive COVID-19 cases
CALIFORNIA, MO - On Wednesday morning, Burgers' Smokehouse closed their California, Mo. location after two more employees tested positive for... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 6:07:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

United Way of Central Missouri creates COVID-19 helpline
COLE COUNTY - United Way of Central Missouri introduced a new helpline for people in Jefferson City and Cole County... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 6:01:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

From 40 to 4,000: Telehealth visits skyrocket and could be here to stay
COLUMBIA – Doctors are seeing a major uptick in virtual visits for routine care during the COVID-19 pandemic, and experts... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 5:54:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

This is where all 50 states stand on reopening
CNN - More than 90% of the US population is currently under a stay-at-home or shelter-in-place order as the... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 5:36:44 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

Effort to put recreational marijuana on fall ballot falters
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — An effort to get a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri on the November... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 4:55:14 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

Mental health strains veterans in pandemic
NASHVILLE, TN ( WSMV ) -- Having to stay inside to stop the spread of Coronavirus can take its toll... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 4:38:06 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Missouri's first Alternative Care Site opens in Florissant
JEFFERSON CITY - The first Alternate Care Site in Missouri opened on Wednesday at a converted hotel in Florissant, MO.... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 4:34:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in Top Stories

Missouri to receive millions from the CARES Act for COVID-19 related needs
JEFFERSON CITY - On Wednesday, Gov. Mike Parson confirmed Missouri will receive millions to help with the impact of COVID-19... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 4:21:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Puppies cheer up senior citizens through windows
COLUMBIA - If you looked outside your window and saw a cart full of 6-week-old puppies, you'd smile too. ... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 4:15:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

JobFinders has openings in Mexico days after hundreds got laid off
COLUMBIA - JobFinders Employment Service is currently hiring employees in Mexico, Fulton, Columbia, Jefferson City and other areas in mid-Missouri.... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 2:41:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

CPD find human remains near I-70 and Stadium Blvd
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department found human remains near I-70 Drive NW and Stadium Boulevard on Tuesday. An... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 1:34:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

Former Kansas City councilwoman announces run for Lieutenant Gov.
COLUMBIA - Former Kansas City councilwoman Alissia Canady announced her formal candidacy for Lieutenant Governor of Missouri. “Missouri is... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 1:12:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News
