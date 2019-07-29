Special session costs taxpayers thousands of dollars
JEFFERSON CITY – Gov. Eric Greitens called for the special legislative session on Monday, and it’s costing taxpayers thousands of dollars.
Senate Administrator Marga Hoelscher said she estimates the special session will cost $9,000 for one day and $28,000 for a week (Monday – Friday). But that’s only for the Senate. For the House, she estimated double that: $50,000- $100,000 for a week, depending on how many lawmakers work each day.
These costs cover the following:
- $113.60 per diem
- 37 cents per mile for travel reimbursements
- Support for session-only staff
The special session will go into its fifth day on Friday.
