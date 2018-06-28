Speed Writers

Carolyn Branch has worked at the Callaway County Regional Library for almost 30 years.

"The library is the most wonderful place to work in the world," she said.

Surrounded by thousands of books everyday, and thinking about it for 50 years, Branch decided to write one of her own. But she had some help.

She worked with six other authors on an entry in last month's national novel writing contest.

"It's the challenge, and it's really cool to think about people all over the world do this at the same time I am," said writing participant Lori Robinett.

Allan Engle started the group in Fulton.

"The goal is to write 50,000 words," Engle explained. "Of course, the objective is to just write, whether you write 6,000 during the month, or 100,000 like some people have done."

Each person's goal is write a 150-page novel, or about 1,500 words a day.

Weekly write-ins motivated the writers.

"Coming to our get-together here on Friday night, just seeing where everyone is at and seeing how their character is developing," Vicki Schute added. "That help's out tremendously."

After just one month, inspired by music, toys and each other, the writers became authors.

"I still feel pumped up, you know, like I did something," said Branch.

Out of 271 groups that participated in the national contest, Fulton came in at number 170.

But, don't judge their book by its cover just yet, because what matters is on the inside. Out of 15 participants, seven completed the 50,000 word-count by midnight on Nov. 30.

Their next step is to start editing, and they hope to see their novel finally published.