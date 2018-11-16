Speeding and Over Correction Causes Vehicle Fatality

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A female passenger of St. Louis died Friday night due to a male driver of Arnold traveling too fast around a curve on Lonedell Road.

Trooper V.M. Kasput of Troop C stated that driver Keith C. Kimberly, 34, traveled off the right side of the road. When returning to the roadway, Kimberly over corrected causing the vehicle to go off the right side of the road once more—crashing into a utility pole.

Personnel from the Rock Township Ambulance District pronounced passenger Angela M. Long-Larue, 36, dead at the scene.

Rock Township EMS took Kimberly to St. Anthony's Hospital in moderate condition from the impact. He is now in stable condition.

The crash report states that next of kin to Long-Larue was notified.