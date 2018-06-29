Speedometers Reach Triple Digits in Callaway County Chase

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Callaway County police said two men driving a stolen pickup truck led deputies and officers from two different law enforcement agencies on a chase through three different counties at speeds as high as 100 miles per hour Wednesday morning.

Deputies eventually arrested Kyle D. Hopson and Kendell Jones, both from St. Louis. Police said Hopson was driving and Jones was a passenger. Hopson's charges include tampering, resisting arrest, no valid license, driving on the wrong side of the road, speeding and "careless and imprudent" driving. Jones is facing a charge of second degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

Hopson's bond was set at $20,000 and Jones' bond was set at $5,000.

The Callaway County Sheriff's Office said it became involved in the chase around 8:15 a.m., when Jefferson City Police alerted their deputies the vehicle had crossed the county line on eastbound Highway 54.

Deputies said they then followed the vehicle east toward Kingdom City until the driver turned around to head westbound, nearly colliding with several vehicles.

The truck pulled off of U.S. 54 onto a side road near the Arby's in Kingdom City, eluded officers and headed back eastbound. The driver steered onto Interstate 70 westbound where the chase reached triple-digit speeds and crossed into Boone County.

The chase ended near the Lake of The Woods Road exit.