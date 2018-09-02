Spence Asserts Gov. Nixon `Sold His Soul '

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Republican challenger Dave Spence is claiming that Democratic Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon "sold his soul to the devil" in an attempt to win re-election.

Spence made the comment Thursday during a fundraiser in Springfield. He repeated it in an interview with The Associated Press.

Nixon campaign manager Oren Shur said the remark highlights what's wrong in politics. He said Spence "needs to pull himself together and get a grip."

Spence said he bases his assertion at least partially on ads that Nixon has been running calling Spence a banker and saying he used a federal bank bailout to buy a vacation home. Spence once served on a bank board and bought a house with a loan from the bank, but he says there was no connection to the federal money.