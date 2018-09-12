Spence Campaign Responds to Accusations of Questionable Flyer

ST. LOUIS - In setting up for a 7 p.m. watch party at the Frontenac Hilton in St. Louis, Republican gubernatorial candidate Dave Spence's campaign manager Jared Craighead said Tuesday he received a call from the St. Louis Board of Elections Director about accusations that the Spence campaign had been involved in the production of a flyer being distributed around St. Louis County without a proper "paid for by" disclaimer.

A photo of the flyer, Craighead said, initially appeared on Twitter from a currently undetermined person and depicted President Barack Obama, Congressman Lacy Clay (D-St. Louis) and Spence.

Regarding allegations that the Spence campaign produced the flyer, Craighead said, "The campaign didn't print it and obviously it's a Democrat distraction as we close in on the election. So allegations fly back and forth toward the end of an election. We're focused on making sure that Missourians get to the polls, and that they support Dave Spence, who's a proven job creator who's going to get our economy growing again."

Craighead said he did not know in what area of the city the flyers were being passed out, but predicted neither the flyers nor the allegations would have any impact on the campaign. He also confirmed no one from incumbent Governor Jay Nixon's (D-Mo.) campaign has contacted him about the flyer.

"I think we have every confidence and belief that we're going to win this election. I think people understand that we've got very different candidates and a clear choice in this election. We can go with the status quo 26-year politician or the job creator who's going to get our economy growing again." Craighead said.

Craighead described Spence's day in the hours leading up to the watch party. "He started out the morning at 7:15, then went to Church, had mass with his family and then has been on the phone with supporters interacting with people throughout the day, getting some rest." He said Spence will have dinner with his immediate family and relatives before heading to the hotel.

KOMU 8 News confirmed with Spence's campaign manager, Matuschka Lindo Briggs, that Spence is not expected to arrive until after polls close and results are finalized. Thus, upon his arrival, Spence and the expected 300 attendees at the private event will know whether the candidate will deliver a victory or concession speech.