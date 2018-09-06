Spence Raises Nearly $2.4M for Missouri Governor Bid

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- St. Louis businessman Dave Spence has supplied most of the money raised so far in his Republican bid to challenge Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon.



Figures released Tuesday by Spence's campaign show he raised nearly $2.4 million in the weeks since he declared his candidacy in mid-November until the end of 2011. Spence contributed $2 million of that himself, and had spent about $65,000 through the end of the year.



Nixon reported last week that he had raised $1.3 million during the past quarter and had $5 million available in his campaign account.



The only other Republican in the race is former Kansas City attorney Bill Randles. He reported raising about $22,000 during the past quarter, with a little over $5,000 remaining in his campaign account.