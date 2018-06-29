Spence to Hold Watch Party in Saint Louis

ST. LOUIS - Friends and supporters of gubernatorial candidate Dave Spence will gather Tuesday night at the Frontenac Hilton in St. Louis to follow Spence's primary bid. Spence is a St. Louis native and his staff said they're expecting around 300 people at the watch party.

Spence himself will be arriving around 8:30, and there will be an emcee on hand to keep guests updated on the numbers. The ballroom where the event will be held has a map of the state on the wall with different counties which will light up as the election results are released. The event Tuesday night is slated to go until 11:30.

Spence owns a plastic company and has never held public office. When KOMU-8 spoke to Spence earlier in the week he said the biggest issue facing Missouri is the economy, and he plans to bring more jobs into the state.

