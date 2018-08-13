Spielbauer hired as Central Missouri Athletic Director
Central Methodist University has hired Brian Spielbauer as their new athletic director.
Spielbauer is currently the director of athletics at Presentation College (S.D.) where he helped the school transition from Divsion III to NAIA.
He has worked in athletic administration for 12 years and will oversee implementation of the department's strategic plan.
Prior to his position as athletic director at Presentation, Spielbauer was the head women's basketbal coach and assistant men's basketball coachl at William Penn (Iowa) for 10 years.
