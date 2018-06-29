Spilled Battery Acid Closes Eastbound I-70 Lane

BOONE COUNTY - One lane of I-70 East near mile marker 132 is closed after battery acid spilled from an overturned cargo van before 7 p.m. Wednesday. The van was transporting batteries. Officials expect the spilled acid to require several hours to clean up.

"The Department of Natural Resources is en route from Jefferson City, and a cleanup contractor is coming from St. Louis to remove the batteries and clean up the mess," Columbia Fire Department Batallion Chief James Weaver said.

No one was injured in the accident.