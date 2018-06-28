Splish Splash Bike Dash teaches bike and water safety

COLUMBIA — Safe Kids Columbia teamed up with Macher Aquatic Center Sunday for a day of bike and water safety.

The Splish Splash Bike Dash was a free event for families and kids of all ages.

Safe Kids Columbia Coordinator Sheila Robertson said preventable injuries are the number one killer of children in the United States, which is why Free Kids Columbia felt so strongly about involving the whole community.

The Columbia Fire Department and the Columbia Police Department both helped with the event, registering bikes, leading a bike safety course and fitting kids for helmets.

The event also had food trucks, bounce houses and lawn games.

This was the 21st annual Water Safety Day at Macher Aquatic Center, but it was the first year Safe Kids Columbia joined, adding bike safety to the event.

For those who visited each safety booth, Macher offered discounted swimming for the rest of the summer, and some prizes included free and discounted swim lessons.

Splish Splash Bike Dash was a two hour event, starting at 11 a.m. Macher offered free swim all day for those in attendance.