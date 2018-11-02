Spokesman: Disturbance breaks out at Ferguson meeting

FERGUSON (AP) - A city of Ferguson spokesman says a commotion involving dozens of people has broken out at a town hall meeting.

Jeff Small tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch 20 to 30 protesters seeking a recall of Mayor James Knowles III clashed with supporters of Knowles during the meeting at the Ferguson Community Center. He says both sides made allegations of assault, though no one reported an injury.

Small says an ambulance was called for a 14-year-old with asthma who had trouble breathing.

The newspaper reports at least three arrests were made but two people were released in the parking lot.

Knowles, who's white, has been criticized for comments he made after last August's shooting death of 18-year-old Michael Brown, who was black and unarmed, by a white police officer. He's said he has no plans to step down.