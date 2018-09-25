Spokeswoman: Adult Son of KC Mayor Dies

KANSAS CITY - A spokeswoman for the mayor of Kansas City, Mo., says the mayor's adult son has died after a prolonged illness.

Joni Wickham, spokeswoman for Mayor Sly James, said Thursday that Eric James died Tuesday in Springfield, where he lived. Wickham said Eric James was in his early 40s.

Wickham did not disclose the cause of death, but said James had been ill for a while.

Funeral arrangements were pending.

On his Twitter account Thursday, the mayor thanked people for their "kind words and wishes" and said he "may be a bit out of touch over the next few days."