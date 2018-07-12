Sporting KC Trades Midfielder Thomas to Toronto FC

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Sporting Kansas City traded midfielder Michael Thomas to Toronto FC on Tuesday for a second-round pick in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft.

The 25-year-old Thomas signed with Sporting KC in January 2012 and played in seven MLS matches for the club. He also made two starts in U.S. Open Cup competitions, including a 3-0 victory in the quarterfinals of last year's championship run.

Thomas grew up in nearby Olathe, Kan., and was a star at St. Thomas Aquinas High School before playing his college soccer at Notre Dame. He began his pro career in Sweden.

Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes said in a statement that "this decision was of mutual consent. Toronto is a team that was very interested in him and we wish him all the best."