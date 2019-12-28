Sports complex improvements to be approved

22 hours 9 minutes 47 seconds ago Friday, December 27 2019 Dec 27, 2019 Friday, December 27, 2019 2:51:00 AM CST December 27, 2019 in News
By: Jacob Lang, KOMU 8 Reporter

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Parks and Recreation Commission is set to approve plans for improvements at Optimist Sports Complex Friday morning.

The complex is part of Ellis-Porter Riverside Park. It consists of three baseball fields.

Plans include improvements for two of the three fields: Evening Optimist Field and Kutscher Field.

The plan includes new fences, dugouts, backstops and scoreboards for the fields.

The third field underwent a complete renovation in 2018 and was rededicated as Vogel Field.

Evening Optimist Field and Kutcher Field have not been updated since they were built in the mid-1980s.

Rhad A. Baker Construction out of Fulton will perform the renovations once plans are approved by the Parks and Recreation Commission.

The commission meets at 8 a.m. Friday morning to approve the plans.

More News

Grid
List

Missouri veteran remembers his time serving aboard historic battleship
Missouri veteran remembers his time serving aboard historic battleship
LEXINGTON, LAFAYETTE COUNTY — Back in 1973, Charles Guthrie, of Slater, chose to serve his country by enlisting in the... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, December 27 2019 Dec 27, 2019 Friday, December 27, 2019 6:38:00 PM CST December 27, 2019 in News

Three charged in Maries County arson, fraud case
Three charged in Maries County arson, fraud case
BELLE - Three people face charges for what investigators said is a case of arson and insurance fraud. Cody... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, December 27 2019 Dec 27, 2019 Friday, December 27, 2019 2:25:00 PM CST December 27, 2019 in News

Man with burglary warrants arrested after short standoff with police
Man with burglary warrants arrested after short standoff with police
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Friday after an hour-long standoff at a home north of the city. Officers... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, December 27 2019 Dec 27, 2019 Friday, December 27, 2019 2:01:01 PM CST December 27, 2019 in News

BEHIND THE SCENES: How holiday candles are made in Mid-Missouri
BEHIND THE SCENES: How holiday candles are made in Mid-Missouri
TIPTON - The holiday season comes with lots of sights, sounds and smells, and candles are a big part of... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, December 27 2019 Dec 27, 2019 Friday, December 27, 2019 4:00:00 AM CST December 27, 2019 in News

Sports complex improvements to be approved
Sports complex improvements to be approved
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Parks and Recreation Commission is set to approve plans for improvements at Optimist Sports... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, December 27 2019 Dec 27, 2019 Friday, December 27, 2019 2:51:00 AM CST December 27, 2019 in News

Two women describe their different abortion decisions
Two women describe their different abortion decisions
COLUMBIA - When Robin Utz and her husband came in for their 20-week ultrasound, they were ready to see the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, December 26 2019 Dec 26, 2019 Thursday, December 26, 2019 7:11:00 PM CST December 26, 2019 in News

Moniteau County assessor steps down, accused of misusing county money
Moniteau County assessor steps down, accused of misusing county money
CALIFORNIA - Amanda Trimble, the Moniteau County assessor, is resigning from her office amid accusations she used taxpayer money for... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, December 26 2019 Dec 26, 2019 Thursday, December 26, 2019 6:09:00 PM CST December 26, 2019 in News

State names medical marijuana cultivation sites
State names medical marijuana cultivation sites
JEFFERSON CITY - The state named 60 approved applicants for medical marijuana cultivation facilities Thursday. The approved facilities have... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, December 26 2019 Dec 26, 2019 Thursday, December 26, 2019 5:26:00 PM CST December 26, 2019 in News

Man arrested for attempted bank robbery in Columbia
Man arrested for attempted bank robbery in Columbia
COLUMBIA -- Missouri State Highway Patrol and Callaway County deputies arrested a 20-year-old man for an attempted bank robbery Thursday.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, December 26 2019 Dec 26, 2019 Thursday, December 26, 2019 4:58:00 PM CST December 26, 2019 in News

Santa Claus sticks around mid-Missouri
Santa Claus sticks around mid-Missouri
HOLTS SUMMIT - Joe Baker has portrayed the role of Santa Claus in mid-Missouri for the last 30 years. ... More >>
2 days ago Wednesday, December 25 2019 Dec 25, 2019 Wednesday, December 25, 2019 7:15:00 PM CST December 25, 2019 in News

Area farmers take part in annual holiday tractor parade
Area farmers take part in annual holiday tractor parade
CENTRALIA - The 13th annual Centralia lighted tractor parade was the largest parade the community has seen so far, with... More >>
2 days ago Wednesday, December 25 2019 Dec 25, 2019 Wednesday, December 25, 2019 5:54:00 PM CST December 25, 2019 in News

Four Christmas shootings in St. Louis leave seven people wounded
Four Christmas shootings in St. Louis leave seven people wounded
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Four separate shootings in St. Louis on Christmas have left seven people wounded. The St.... More >>
2 days ago Wednesday, December 25 2019 Dec 25, 2019 Wednesday, December 25, 2019 5:42:00 PM CST December 25, 2019 in News

Boonville Christmas tree farm thrives despite predicted shortage
Boonville Christmas tree farm thrives despite predicted shortage
BOONVILLE - Several generations come each year to get a Christmas tree at Starr Pines Farm. The farm provides... More >>
2 days ago Wednesday, December 25 2019 Dec 25, 2019 Wednesday, December 25, 2019 3:50:00 PM CST December 25, 2019 in News

Christmas Eve shooting kills man in Kansas City
Christmas Eve shooting kills man in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Christmas Eve shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, has left one man dead. The Kansas... More >>
2 days ago Wednesday, December 25 2019 Dec 25, 2019 Wednesday, December 25, 2019 3:40:00 PM CST December 25, 2019 in News

Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign far short of yearly goal
Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign far short of yearly goal
COLUMBIA- Red kettles for donations to the Salvation Army come out in the holiday season every year, but this year... More >>
2 days ago Wednesday, December 25 2019 Dec 25, 2019 Wednesday, December 25, 2019 12:18:00 PM CST December 25, 2019 in News

Mom saves Christmas shopping until the last minute
Mom saves Christmas shopping until the last minute
COLUMBIA – Last minute holiday shopping is normal for Xaiveira Coats. Coats bought most of her gifts for her... More >>
3 days ago Tuesday, December 24 2019 Dec 24, 2019 Tuesday, December 24, 2019 6:29:00 PM CST December 24, 2019 in News

Missouri Supreme Court rules against Chesterfield over taxes
Missouri Supreme Court rules against Chesterfield over taxes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld a 1977 state law dictating how St. Louis County municipalities... More >>
3 days ago Tuesday, December 24 2019 Dec 24, 2019 Tuesday, December 24, 2019 6:15:00 PM CST December 24, 2019 in News

Holiday Traditions in mid-Missouri: The Magic Tree
Holiday Traditions in mid-Missouri: The Magic Tree
COLUMBIA - As the colder temperatures arrive in mid-Missouri, Will Treelighter has already been thinking about his next design. He’s... More >>
3 days ago Tuesday, December 24 2019 Dec 24, 2019 Tuesday, December 24, 2019 5:45:00 PM CST December 24, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 42°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
1am 45°
2am 47°
3am 48°
4am 49°