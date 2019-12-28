Sports complex improvements to be approved

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Parks and Recreation Commission is set to approve plans for improvements at Optimist Sports Complex Friday morning.

The complex is part of Ellis-Porter Riverside Park. It consists of three baseball fields.

Plans include improvements for two of the three fields: Evening Optimist Field and Kutscher Field.

The plan includes new fences, dugouts, backstops and scoreboards for the fields.

The third field underwent a complete renovation in 2018 and was rededicated as Vogel Field.

Evening Optimist Field and Kutcher Field have not been updated since they were built in the mid-1980s.

Rhad A. Baker Construction out of Fulton will perform the renovations once plans are approved by the Parks and Recreation Commission.

The commission meets at 8 a.m. Friday morning to approve the plans.