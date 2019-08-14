Sports Illustrated: Booches tops list for greatest college town restaurant

COLUMBIA - Booches gets the number one spot for best college town food. That's according to Sports Illustrated.

Sports Illustrated is celebrating the 150th anniversary of college football with "15 lists of college football's greatest."

Sports Illustrated said "If you'd like a game of pool to go along with your burger, you can get one here—but really, Booches delectable beef patties need very little in the way of adornment. They’re a size I’ve never seen elsewhere, halfway between a slider and a full-sized burger, perfectly tender and crispy at the edges. Cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickle, onion—those are the only choices you need to make. Booches doesn't even serve fries, because it doesn't need to; just order a third burger, and you'll be satisfied."

One Columbia resident said he heard Booches topped the list from his new fraternity brothers who had never been.

"I love the atmosphere inside. You got like really good waiters, good burgers and kinda just a family atmosphere. Columbia is just like that type of town and Booches embodies it," said Jack Bell.

On the "College Football's Greatest College Towns" list Columbia ranked number five.

Sports Illustrated said "Columbia features more unique architectural touches on a college campus, the Columns, which are six limestone columns that survived an 1894 fire that destroyed the building to which they’d been attached. But beyond the weird beauty of that campus landmark, Columbia boasts a vibrant art scene."