Sports Show Roundtable with George Young and Spencer Kane

COLUMBIA- KOMU 8's Chris Gervino sits down with KFRU radio hosts George Young and Spencer Kane for the Sports Show Roundtable segment on April 14th.

They sit down to dicuss Mizzou softball's starting pitcher Chelsea Thomas, as well as the early success of the Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals pitching. They also talk about the most recent Masters winner, Adam Scott.