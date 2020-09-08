Sports Xtra: American Ninja Warrior co-executive producer interview

Monday, September 07 2020
By: Ben Arnet, KOMU 8 Sports Director
ST. LOUIS - The new season of American Ninja Warrior is set to debut on KOMU 8, Monday night. Former Mizzou alum and co-executive producer of American Ninja Warrior JD Pruess joins Sports Xtra to talk all about what will feature on the new season.

