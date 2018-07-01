Spring Break Burglary Numbers Released

COLUMBIA - The number of spring break burglaries went up this year.

The Columbia Police Department released the final number of burglaries during spring break.

There were 26 residential burglaries and no commercial burglaries from March 22 through April 1. That's compared to 21 residential burglaries and three commercial burglaries from March 22 through April 2 last year.

The Columbia Police Department said it checked all the burglaries this year to see if they were concentrated to a certain area, but it looked like the burglaries were committed throughout Columbia.