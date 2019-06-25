Spring Mart Convenience Store Robbed at Gun Point
BOONE COUNTY - Someone robbed the Spring Mart Convenience Store on Dripping Springs Road Friday evening.
The clerk reported the suspect was wearing a disguise, and brandished a weapon.
The Boone County Sheriff's Department said the clerk went to the rear of the store and the suspect fled the scene taking an unknown amount of cash.
No one was injured in the robbery.
