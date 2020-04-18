Spring sports only small part of Mizzou Athletics' revenue

COLUMBIA - The cancelation of spring athletics due to COVID-19 means a lot of things... no games, no ticket sales, no concession sales, no sports camps and the list goes on. So how does that translate in terms of money for Mizzou Athletics?

“The good thing, as far as, you know, we don’t have a ton of revenue with baseball and softball and those sports in the spring. Most of it is in-house already," Missouri Athletic Director Jim Sterk said.

To give an idea about the revenue lost, below is a look at the revenue brought in by Missouri spring sports in fiscal year 2018. Mizzou has seven sports considered by the NCAA to be "spring sports," which includes baseball, softball, men's and women's golf, women's tennis and men's and women's track and field.

Revenue from ticket sales:

Revenue from guarantees:

Revenue from contributions:

Revenue from conference distributions:

Revenue from parking, concession and novelty sales:

Revenue from sports camps:

Revenue from other operations:

If totaled together, spring sports generated $794,589 in the 2018 fiscal year. That may seem like a lot of money, but football alone generated over $36 million in that same year, more than 46 times the amount of spring sports. To take it a step further, the overall operating revenue for FY 2018 was over $100 million, more than 130 times the amount of spring sports.

To answer the question, "How much money is Mizzou losing because spring sports were canceled?" If the numbers this year are anything like 2018, it's not that much in the grand scheme of things. But if things aren't back to normal by football season, there may be a bigger problem.