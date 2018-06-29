Spring Turkey Season Down Slightly in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri conservation officials say hunters shot only slightly fewer turkeys during the first week of the spring hunting season than last year despite challenging weather.

The Department of Conservation reports that 21,437 turkeys were taken during the first week of the season. That is 328 less than in the first week of the season last year, but officials say it is encouraging because cold, rainy and snowy weather made hunting challenging.

Hunters took the most turkeys in Franklin County, where 560 turkeys were checked. Another 444 birds were shot in Texas County, and 413 in Ste. Genevieve County. No gun-related hunting accidents were reported during the opening wee