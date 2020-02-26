Springfield Attorney: Drug Searches Can Resume

6 years 4 months 5 days ago Monday, October 21 2013 Oct 21, 2013 Monday, October 21, 2013 2:56:31 PM CDT October 21, 2013 in News
By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - An attorney for the Springfield school board says drug dog searches can resume after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear a legal challenge.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that although attorney Ransom Ellis III says the process has been found to be constitutional, the district hasn't yet said whether searches will resume.

The litigation began after a drug dog visited a Central High School classroom in April 2010. No drugs were found. But a 2013 graduate alleged his Fourth Amendment rights against unlawful search and seizure were violated.

A U.S. District judge dismissed the case in January 2012 after finding in favor of the Springfield school district and Greene County sheriff's Office "on all counts." An 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel later upheld the decision.

