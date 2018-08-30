Springfield bishop objects to hospital's same-sex benefits

SPRINGFIELD - The bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau says he is "deeply concerned" about a decision from a Catholic-based hospital group to extend benefits to same-sex spouses of employees.

The Mercy Health System, which has about 9,000 employees in Springfield, said last week that it plans to offer benefits to legally married same-sex spouses beginning this spring. The hospital said it made the decision because of recent changes in government regulations for same-sex couples.

Bishop James Johnston said in a statement to the Springfield News-Leader that the hospital didn't cite what regulations required the change. And he accused the hospital system of ignoring the church's stand against same-sex relationships because of "regulations, government funds, and fear of public ridicule."