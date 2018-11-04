Springfield-Branson Airport Breaks Ground for Terminal

SPRINGFIELD - Work has started on Springfield-Branson National Airport's new midfield terminal, scheduled to open in early 2009. Airport director Gary Cyr says the $120 million terminal is needed to handle an estimated one million passengers a year when it opens. Cyr says the terminal will have state-of-the art passenger, luggage and security facilities to relieve crowding and get people quickly to their flights. The project got $7.8 million in federal transportation funds sponsored by Sen. Kit Bond and Congressman Roy Blunt.