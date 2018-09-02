Springfield Considering Water Plan Changes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Springfield officials are considering changes to the city's water conservation plan.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the city's emergency plan outlines use restrictions and rate increases that take effect if City Utilities' water supply drops below 60 percent.

Utility officials say the plan could become necessary if the area gets another dry summer. They've proposed several changes, including requiring customers to an "Even or Odd" watering plan during watch and warning phases.

The proposed changes could go to the City Utilities board for consideration later in March, with a hearing with the utility's Citizen Advisory Council after that.

If both groups approve, an ordinance with the changes could go to the City Council for a public hearing in May.