Springfield Considers Lower Marijuana Penalties

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Some Springfield residents say the city council should uphold a proposal to lower the penalties for marijuana possession.

Two weeks ago, the council approved an ordinance to reduce the penalties after a successful citizen initiative. However, many of the council members said at the time they would repeal the ordinance as soon as possible.

The Springfield News-Leader reports most of the 18 people who spoke at a meeting Monday criticized the council for that stance. They said repealing the ordinance would ignore the wishes of citizens.

The ordinance limits the fine for minor marijuana possession to $150 and prohibits law enforcement officers from arresting people only for marijuana possession, or from sending such cases to state court.

The council is expected to vote on the issue in two weeks.